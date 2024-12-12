SI

North Carolina Welcomed Bill Belichick With Perfect ‘Family Guy’ Hype Video

North Carolina’s welcome video for newly hired head coach Bill Belichick tried its best to bridge the generational gap.

Belichick, who joins the Tar Heels after 24 years as head coach of the New England Patriots, decided to give North Carolina the ol’ college try and enters a very different coaching world shaped by recruiting and NIL money. In honor of Belichick’s hiring, the Tar Heels' social team got creative with their introductory hype video for the venerated ex-NFL coach.

The video plays off of the viral TikTok trend in which old Family Guy clips are spliced to show highlight reels of NFL stars, with the most prominent examples featuring O.J. Simpson and Calvin Johnson.

Take a look:

Fans loved the Family Guy-inspired video edit for one of football’s most legendary coaches:

