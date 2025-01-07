North Dakota State Won the FCS Championship on a Walk-Off Punt
The North Dakota State Bison won the FCS Championship on Monday night beating the top-ranked Montana State Bobcats, 35-32. Montana State came into the game undefeated but fell behind early and was never able to catch up.
The Bobcats cut the lead to three with 1:09 remaining, but could not recover the ensuing onside kick. There was just enough time to force a three-and-out punt, which they did, but a failed punt block with 10-seconds remaining on the clock meant that the championship game ended on something incredibly rare.
A walk-off punt.
It's hard to even remember another game that ended with the ball just rolling on the ground. Sure, a punt block returned for a touchdown would have been a more exciting way for the game to be determined, but a walk-off punt? That's the kind of thing memories are made of.
For North Dakota State it was their first National Championship since 2021. The Bison have now won 35 straight conference championships and 10 FCS titles since 2011. Those 10 titles have come under four different coaches which means that must be one beautiful campus.