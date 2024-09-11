Northern Illinois's 'Boneyard' Is One of the Coolest Traditions in College Football

The @NIU_Football “boneyard” where the Huskies stack their marquee wins over major programs. They’ll add the 19th bone after their first W vs. a top 5 team. We’ll hear from @NIUCoachHammock and the Huskies after knocking off Notre Dame tonight on @WGNNews & @GNSportsTV. pic.twitter.com/VR4iNS5I6E