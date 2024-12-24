SI

Northern Illinois Coach Drops Accidentally Hilarious Description of Potato Bowl Dousing

Thomas Hammock took the traditional french fry bath following the Huskies' win over Fresno State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

Ryan Phillips

Hammock led Northern Illinois to an 8-5 record in 2024.
Hammock led Northern Illinois to an 8-5 record in 2024.
It was a big day for Northern Illinois head coach Thomas Hammock.

The Huskies coach guided them to a 28-20 double overtime win over Fresno State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, and got a bonus for doing so. With the win, Hammock earned a $20,000 bonus and a one-year contract extension. As is tradition, he also got doused by french fries in the postgame celebration.

When asked about the fry bath he took after the game, Hammock had some pretty unfortunate yet hilarious wording. He called it, "The best dump of my career."

It was an exciting moment for Hammock, so we'll give him a little grace for that wording.

Hammock led NIU to an 8-5 record this season that included a huge upset win over Notre Dame. He just wrapped up his sixth season as the team's head coach and is 32-38 in that time, with a 21-15 record in the MAC.

Monday's game was his second bowl win as a head coach and, undoubtedly, the best of his career.

Published
Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

