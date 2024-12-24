Northern Illinois Coach Drops Accidentally Hilarious Description of Potato Bowl Dousing
It was a big day for Northern Illinois head coach Thomas Hammock.
The Huskies coach guided them to a 28-20 double overtime win over Fresno State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, and got a bonus for doing so. With the win, Hammock earned a $20,000 bonus and a one-year contract extension. As is tradition, he also got doused by french fries in the postgame celebration.
When asked about the fry bath he took after the game, Hammock had some pretty unfortunate yet hilarious wording. He called it, "The best dump of my career."
It was an exciting moment for Hammock, so we'll give him a little grace for that wording.
Hammock led NIU to an 8-5 record this season that included a huge upset win over Notre Dame. He just wrapped up his sixth season as the team's head coach and is 32-38 in that time, with a 21-15 record in the MAC.
Monday's game was his second bowl win as a head coach and, undoubtedly, the best of his career.