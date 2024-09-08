Northern Illinois' Radio Call of Upset Over Notre Dame Was Electrifying
Northern Illinois made school history on Saturday when the Huskies beat No. 5 Notre Dame in the last seconds when the Fighting Irish missed a 62-yard field goal.
It was the biggest win in Northern Illinois school history. They were 28-point underdogs entering the contest, and won 16–14.
It's easy to assume every Northern Illinois fan was beyond hyped on Saturday, and this will be a game talked about for years to come. The emotion brought forth by this game was captured perfectly by local radio play-by-play announcer Andy Garcia as he called the last seconds.
"It's blocked! It's blocked! It's blocked! Picked up by NIU!" Garcia shouted excitedly. "The Huskies have done it! The Huskies with the biggest upset in NIU history! They've come to South Bend, Indiana, and they knocked off the No. 5 team in the country."
Garcia probably doesn't have much of a voice left on Sunday, but it was totally worth it.