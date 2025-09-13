Northwestern Mascot Perfectly Trolled Oregon Duck After Falling Incident
The Oregon Duck went viral in the wrong way in the team's season opener. While leading the Ducks out on the field, the national broadcast showed the Duck with its mascot head on the ground which prompted him to sprint off the field.
Luckily for the Ducks, the unfortunate mishap wasn't a bad omen for the team on the field as Oregon began their season with a dominant 59-13 win over Montana State. They continued to roll in their Week 2 game with a 69-3 blowout of Oklahoma State.
Oregon traveled to Evanston, Ill., for their first Big Ten contest of the season Saturday against Northwestern. They took care of the Wildcats handily 34-14, holding Northwestern scoreless until the fourth quarter. That didn't stop the Wildcats from poking fun at the Oregon Duck just two weeks after the hilarious incident.
Northwestern's mascot, Willie the Wildcat, came prepared with a sign that read "head home" with an illustration of the duck with his head on the ground. Sure, it didn't help his team on the field, but what an elite taunt.
On the field, Oregon freshman running back Dierre Hill Jr. impressed with a 66-yard touchdown run and 94 yards on the ground. Dante Moore threw for 178 yards and a touchdown and an interception on the day. Luckily for the mascot, Oregon returns home next week for their in-state rivalry game against Oregon State. In unfortunate news, opposing teams and the rest of the college football world likely won't let the duck live down the moment any time soon.