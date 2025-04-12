Notre Dame Will Expand Alcohol Sales at Major Sporting Events Next Year
Previously, general-admission Notre Dame fans had to limit their alcohol purchases to the Linebacker Lounge.
Not anymore.
The Fighting Irish will expand alcohol sales at football, basketball and hockey games, they said in a Friday statement. In the past, only fans with premium seats could purchase alcohol in those teams' respective home venues.
"This expansion will provide for a modern fan experience, consistent with other professional and collegiate stadiums and venues throughout the nation," the athletic department said in its release. "Notre Dame is committed to promoting responsible consumption and ensuring a safe and enjoyable environment for all attendees."
With the decision, the Fighting Irish join the overwhelming majority of major-conference schools—about 80%, per a 2023 AP survey—in selling alcohol in their football stadium.
Notre Dame is scheduled to open its home football slate on Sept. 13 against Texas A&M, with hockey and basketball presumably following suit in October and November, respectively.