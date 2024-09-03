Notre Dame Moves Up to Top Five, Florida State Drops Out of First In-Season AP Poll
After a hard-fought 23–13 win over Texas A&M Saturday evening, Notre Dame has made significant strides in the AP Poll.
Florida State, meanwhile, has taken a nosedive.
The Fighting Irish are No. 5 in the AP Poll released Tuesday, while the Seminoles dropped out of the Top 25 after losses to Georgia Tech and Boston College in back-to-back weeks.
Other teams rising multiple spots in the poll of sportswriters around the country include Missouri, Miami, USC, Kansas and Iowa. Multi-spot fallers include Oregon, LSU, Clemson and the now-unranked Aggies, while newcomers include Louisville and Georgia Tech.
Here's a rundown of the full AP Top 25, with a few historical notes on teams' rankings where applicable.
RANK
TEAM
1.
Georgia
2.
Ohio State
3.
Texas
4.
Alabama
5.
Notre Dame
6.
Ole Miss
7.
Oregon
8.
Penn State
9.
Missouri
10.
Michigan (lowest ranking since 2021)
11.
Utah
12.
Miami (highest ranking since 2020)
13.
USC
14.
Tennessee
15.
Oklahoma
16.
Oklahoma State
17.
Kansas State
18.
LSU
19.
Kansas
20.
Arizona
21.
Iowa
22.
Louisville
23.
Georgia Tech (highest ranking since 2015)
24.
NC State
25.
Clemson