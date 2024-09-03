SI

Notre Dame Moves Up to Top Five, Florida State Drops Out of First In-Season AP Poll

Michigan hit a multi-year low, while Miami and Georgia Tech hit multi-year highs.

Patrick Andres

Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) speaks during a post game interview at Kyle Field against the Texas A&M Aggies.
After a hard-fought 23–13 win over Texas A&M Saturday evening, Notre Dame has made significant strides in the AP Poll.

Florida State, meanwhile, has taken a nosedive.

The Fighting Irish are No. 5 in the AP Poll released Tuesday, while the Seminoles dropped out of the Top 25 after losses to Georgia Tech and Boston College in back-to-back weeks.

Other teams rising multiple spots in the poll of sportswriters around the country include Missouri, Miami, USC, Kansas and Iowa. Multi-spot fallers include Oregon, LSU, Clemson and the now-unranked Aggies, while newcomers include Louisville and Georgia Tech.

Here's a rundown of the full AP Top 25, with a few historical notes on teams' rankings where applicable.

RANK

TEAM

1.

Georgia

2.

Ohio State

3.

Texas

4.

Alabama

5.

Notre Dame

6.

Ole Miss

7.

Oregon

8.

Penn State

9.

Missouri

10.

Michigan (lowest ranking since 2021)

11.

Utah

12.

Miami (highest ranking since 2020)

13.

USC

14.

Tennessee

15.

Oklahoma

16.

Oklahoma State

17.

Kansas State

18.

LSU

19.

Kansas

20.

Arizona

21.

Iowa

22.

Louisville

23.

Georgia Tech (highest ranking since 2015)

24.

NC State

25.

Clemson

