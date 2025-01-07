Notre Dame Football List of Championships & Best Finishes Through the Years
Notre Dame is currently competing in its fourth College Football Playoff this season, and the team is preparing to play against Penn State in the semifinals on Thursday night.
Notre Dame is coming off two wins already in the updated 12-team CFP, first beating Indiana 27–17, then taking down No. 2 Georgia 23–10 in the Sugar Bowl last week. If the Fighting Irish beat the Nittany Lions on Thursday, they'll book a trip to the national championship game on Monday, Jan. 20.
Notre Dame has yet to win a College Football Playoff title since the NCAA adopted the playoff in 2014. We'll see if the Fighting Irish can accomplish it this season. Take a look at the history of Notre Dame in college football championship history.
Notre Dame Football Championship History
The Fighting Irish held its first football season all the way back in 1887. Since then, Notre Dame has won a record 11 claimed national titles, all before the CFP was established.
Five Notre Dame coaches have led their squads to national championship wins, including Knute Rockne (1924, ’29, ’30), Frank Leahy (’43, ’46, ’47, ’49), Ara Parseghian (’66 and ’73), Dan Devine (’77) and Lou Holtz (’88).
The team's first national title from 1924 was historic in many ways. The Fighting Irish went 10–0 that season and beat Stanford in the Rose Bowl to capture the title. The squad included the Four Horsemen—quarterback Harry Stuhldreher, fullback Elmer Layden and halfbacks Jim Crowley and Don Miller—who were all inducted to the College Football Hall of Fame.
Notre Dame's College Football Playoff Appearances
Notre Dame has appeared in two CFPs since 2014. The Fighting Irish fell in both their previous semifinal games (2018 and '20 seasons).
2018 CFP: Notre Dame vs. Clemson
During the 2018 season, Notre Dame fell 30–3 to Clemson in the Cotton Bowl. Clemson went on to win the national title over Alabama.
The Fighting Irish really struggled in this matchup as their only score came from a field goal in the first quarter. Clemson went on to score four touchdowns, including some caught by now NFL stars Tee Higgins and Travis Etienne. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence led the Tigers' offense.
2020 CFP: Notre Dame vs. Alabama
Notre Dame once again fell in the Rose Bowl to the eventual national champion, Alabama, in the 2020 season. The Fighting Irish put up more of a fight, losing 31–14 to the Crimson Tide.
Alabama, like Clemson, was led by now big-name NFL stars, like running back Najee Harris, receiver DeVonta Smith (who scored three touchdowns in the game) and quarterback Mac Jones.
Notre Dame's 2024 Season
Notre Dame finished the 2024 season with a 13–1 record. Their one loss came in Week 2 to unranked Northern Illinois. At the time, fans were worried the Fighting Irish's season was long gone. But, they turned it around quickly and won 10 regular season games in a row before entering the College Football Playoff as the fifth seed.
The Fighting Irish beat four ranked opponents in the 2024 season, including Texas A&M, Louisville, Navy and Army.
Star Players
It was quarterback Riley Leonard's first year with the Fighting Irish after spending the last three seasons with Duke, and he showed out. He has completed 66.5% of his passes for 2,383 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions. Leonard also rushed for 831 yards and 15 touchdowns on 149 carries.
On offense, running back Jeremiyah Love totaled over 1,000 yards—1,076, to be exact—this season and scored 16 touchdowns on 148 carries. Receivers Beaux Collins (458 yards) and Jordan Faison (325 yards) have specifically stood out in the CFP so far.
Defensively, Xavier Watts ranks second in Division I interceptions this season with six. He totaled a career-high 42 tackles and forced one fumble, too.