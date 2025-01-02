Notre Dame Greets New Georgia Punter By Running Into Him on Back-to-Back Plays
"Drew Miller ready to meet the moment as he takes over as Georgia punter," a headline from DawgNation's Connor Riley read on Tuesday as the No. 2 Bulldogs prepared for their Sugar Bowl showdown with No. 3 Notre Dame.
On Thursday, the moment met Drew Miller.
With 11:59 left in the first quarter, Miller lined up for the first punt of his collegiate career—only for Fighting Irish defensive lineman Bryce Young to run into him and draw a five-yard penalty. On the very next play, Young did the same thing.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart declined that penalty, ending Miller's rude welcome to the college game.
Miller is replacing Bulldogs punter Brett Thorson, who was injured in Georgia's 22–19 overtime win over Texas in the SEC championship on Dec. 7. The Mediapolis, Iowa native was a multi-sport athlete in high school and a three-star recruit in class of 2024.