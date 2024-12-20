Notre Dame-Indiana Game Day Guide: How to Watch, Stream and What’s at Stake
No. 7 Notre Dame will host No. 10 Indiana in the first game of the expanded, 12-team College Football Playoff on Friday night, ushering in a new era for the sport.
We’ve got you covered below with everything you need to know ahead of the game so you don’t miss a second of action.
What’s at Stake in Notre Dame vs. Indiana?
Despite being located in the same state, Friday night’s matchup between Indiana and Notre Dame is just the second time the schools have met since 1958, although they were more regular sparring partners in the early days of the sport. Notre Dame is currently on a six-game winning streak over the Hoosiers that dates back to 1951.
But there’s much more than just statewide bragging rights at stake on Friday. The winner will move on to face No. 2 Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, representing a spot in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff.
How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Indiana Live
The game between Notre Dame and Indiana will be broadcast live from Notre Dame Stadium on ABC and ESPN with the commentary team of Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath and Katie George leading the way. In addition to the main broadcast, ESPN will have several altcasts available.
Check out the full menu of options below:
Channel
Broadcast
ABC
Main Feed
ESPN
Main Feed
ESPN2
Command Center
ESPNNews
SkyCast
For any cord-cutters looking to watch the game, have no fear—there’s plenty of options for you as well, with services like Hulu, YouTubeTV, Fubo and Sling TV making the game available depending on your plan.
What Time Does Notre Dame vs. Indiana Kickoff?
The broadcast is set to begin on ABC/ESPN at 8 p.m. ET, with kickoff to follow shortly after the window opens. Let’s check out those time zones below:
Time Zone
Start Time
Eastern
8 p.m.
Central
7 p.m.
Mountain
6 p.m.
Pacific
5 p.m.