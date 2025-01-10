Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love's Bruising Touchdown Left College Football Fans in Awe
Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love put as much effort into a two-yard run as you will ever see on Thursday night against Penn State.
With the Orange Bowl tied 10–10 and a berth in the College Football Playoff national championship on the line, the Fighting Irish were driving and poised to take their first lead of the game.
Facing first-and-goal from the two, Love took a handoff from quarterback Riley Leonard and ran straight into a wall of Nittany Lions defenders.
But Love would not be denied—hurdling out of one tackle, running straight into another, and stretching out his arm across the goal line.
This is a man that is simply refusing to go down.
Across the internet, college football media and fans celebrated the determination Love showed in his run.
Notre Dame took a 17–10 lead on Love’s score, but Penn State responded right back with two scores of their own to lead 24–17 halfway through the fourth quarter.