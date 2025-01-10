SI

Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love's Bruising Touchdown Left College Football Fans in Awe

The Fighting Irish star would not be denied.

Tyler Lauletta

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard and running back Jeremiyah Love celebrate a touchdown.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard and running back Jeremiyah Love celebrate a touchdown. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love put as much effort into a two-yard run as you will ever see on Thursday night against Penn State.

With the Orange Bowl tied 10–10 and a berth in the College Football Playoff national championship on the line, the Fighting Irish were driving and poised to take their first lead of the game.

Facing first-and-goal from the two, Love took a handoff from quarterback Riley Leonard and ran straight into a wall of Nittany Lions defenders.

But Love would not be denied—hurdling out of one tackle, running straight into another, and stretching out his arm across the goal line.

This is a man that is simply refusing to go down.

Across the internet, college football media and fans celebrated the determination Love showed in his run.

Notre Dame took a 17–10 lead on Love’s score, but Penn State responded right back with two scores of their own to lead 24–17 halfway through the fourth quarter.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Tyler Lauletta
TYLER LAULETTA

Home/College Football