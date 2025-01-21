Notre Dame LB Had Powerful, Tear-Filled Message About His College Career After Loss
Notre Dame fell to Ohio State, 34-23, in Monday night's CFP national championship game in Atlanta. The Fighting Irish came out strong, scoring a touchdown on an 18-play drive to open the game but then they didn't have enough to stay with a stacked Buckeyes team.
The loss, obviously, was a crushing one for Notre Dame, which hasn't won a national title since 1988. Emotions were running high afterwards, especially for six-year senior linebacker Jack Kiser, who let the tears flow during his postgame press conference.
His message about his days at Notre Dame and what he'll remember the most about them was pretty powerful:
"I think when you look at the six years I've been here, what I remember is the people," Kiser said. "From when I was a small underclassman just trying to learn the ways, looking at a Drew White, Bo Bauer, to being a guy running with my boys in JD and Marist, and then this year coming back and feeling like I had a chip on my shoulder and getting to meet amazing guys like Riley coming in and just kind of going on the journey we went on.
"To have Coach Freeman—yeah, it's about the people. It's the people that's made this place different. It just shows where this program is heading. The people in this building are the best, absolute best."
Kiser finished his final season with 90 tackles and two sacks.