Notre Dame QB CJ Carr Left CFB Fans in Awe With Perfect No-Look Touchdown Pass
Notre Dame have themselves a star in quarterback CJ Carr.
The sophomore won the starting job ahead of the 2025 season, and tasked with a difficult challenge in Week 1 on the road against Miami, he looked more than ready for the moment. In fact, he even pulled a few tricks out of his sleeves, including one play which resulted in a highlight-reel touchdown.
Carr emulated Patrick Mahomes on his first touchdown pass of the season, confusing the Hurricanes defense by looking in a different direction before firing a strike to Micah Gilbert for six points.
Have a look at a couple of different angles of the video game touchdown pass:
After escaping a collapsed pocket and scrambling to buy some time, Carr was able to repair the broken play by firing a strike to Gilbert. He used every tool in his arsenal on the touchdown play, too.
Naturally, college football fans were in disbelief over Carr's impressive touchdown pass, and they weighed in on social media.