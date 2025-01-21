SI

Here's What Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard's Arm Band Says at National Championship

Leonard capped an incredible opening drive for the Fighting Irish with a touchdown run.

Dan Lyons

Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard points to a bible verse on his arm band after a touchdown at the national championship vs. Ohio State.
Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard points to a bible verse on his arm band after a touchdown at the national championship vs. Ohio State. / via ESPN
In this story:

If Notre Dame beats Ohio State in Monday night's national championship, it will do so on the arm and legs of quarterback Riley Leonard. That much became very clear during the epic opening drive for the Fighting Irish.

Leonard completed 3-of-5 passes for 31 yards and ran the ball an incredible nine times for 34 yards, capping the drive with a one-yard touchdown run.

After the score, Leonard found a camera in the end zone and pointed to an arm band that reads "Matthew 23:12." That bible passage reads, "For those who exalt themselves will be humbled, and those who humble themselves will be exalted."

The senior quarterback, who transferred in from Duke ahead of the season, will put himself in the Notre Dame history books if he continues to carry the team like this.

Leonard and the Irish have plenty of work in front of them, however. Ohio State answered with an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive capped by a Will Howard pass to Jeremiah Smith.

The College Football Playoff national championship game is tied 7–7 early in the second quarter.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Dan Lyons
DAN LYONS

Home/College Football