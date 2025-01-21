Here's What Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard's Arm Band Says at National Championship
If Notre Dame beats Ohio State in Monday night's national championship, it will do so on the arm and legs of quarterback Riley Leonard. That much became very clear during the epic opening drive for the Fighting Irish.
Leonard completed 3-of-5 passes for 31 yards and ran the ball an incredible nine times for 34 yards, capping the drive with a one-yard touchdown run.
After the score, Leonard found a camera in the end zone and pointed to an arm band that reads "Matthew 23:12." That bible passage reads, "For those who exalt themselves will be humbled, and those who humble themselves will be exalted."
The senior quarterback, who transferred in from Duke ahead of the season, will put himself in the Notre Dame history books if he continues to carry the team like this.
Leonard and the Irish have plenty of work in front of them, however. Ohio State answered with an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive capped by a Will Howard pass to Jeremiah Smith.
The College Football Playoff national championship game is tied 7–7 early in the second quarter.