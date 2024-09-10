SI

Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard Dealing With Injury Suffered in Loss to Northern Illinois

The Fighting Irish have reportedly received concerning injury news.

Patrick Andres

Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard looks for an open receiver during a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Northern Illinois at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in South Bend.
/ Michael Clubb / USA TODAY NETWORK

Notre Dame's stunning loss to Northern Illinois on Saturday as a four-touchdown favorite was rough enough for the Fighting Irish on its own.

However, the team's season may have gone from bad to worse during that game.

Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard suffered an injury to his non-throwing shoulder's posterior labrum Saturday, according to a Tuesday morning report from Pete Nakos of On3.

Per Nakos "underwent an MRI on his left shoulder over the weekend" and "is expected to play on Saturday at Purdue."

Leonard completed 20 of his 32 pass attempts in defeat Saturday, throwing for 163 yards with two interceptions.

The Mount Pleasant, S.C. native transferred to Notre Dame from Duke in the offseason after an abbreviated 2023, during which he steered the Blue Devils to their highest AP ranking since 1994.

The No. 18 Fighting Irish, who vaulted into the AP top five after beating Texas A&M in their opener, are scheduled to meet the Boilermakers Saturday in West Lafayette, Ind.

