Ohio Politician Proposes Law Making it Illegal to Plant a Flag at Midfield at Ohio State
Ohio State Rep. Josh Williams introduced the "O.H.I.O. Sportsmanship Act" on Tuesday according to the Port Clinton News Herald. The law is being proposed in the wake of a number of flag-planting incidents around the country following college football games.
The new law would make it a felony to plant a flag at midfield at Ohio Stadium, which is exactly what set off a brawl between Michigan and Ohio State players. House Bill 700 reads as follows:
"No person shall plant a flagpole with a flag attached to it in the center of the football field at Ohio State Stadium of the Ohio State University on the day of a college football competition, whether before, during, or after the competition.
Whoever violates this sections is guilty of a felony of the fifth degree."
According to Ohio.gov a fifth degree felony comes with a prison sentence of six to 12 months. And according to this Ohio-based law firm's website there could also be a fine of up to $2,500.
The Ohio House speaker told the Port Clinton News Herald that there is probably not enough time to pass the bill during the current session so it will have to be reintroduced next year. Stay tuned.
