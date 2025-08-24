SI

Ohio State Commit Chris Henry Jr., Son of Late Bengals WR, Makes Ridiculous TD Catch

The Mater Dei wide receiver hauled in this incredible touchdown in his team's season opener on Saturday.

Mike Kadlick

Chris Henry Jr. made a ridiculous catch.
/ Screenshot via @HayesFawcett3.
Saturday afternoon gave Ohio State fans a great look at what's in store for them next season in Columbus.

During Mater Dei High School's regular season opener against St. Thomas Aquinas this weekend, wide receiver Chris Henry Jr.—2026’s top-ranked WR recruit in the country who is committed to the Buckeyes—hauled in an incredible, over-the-shoulder catch that resulted in a long touchdown for the Monarchs.

Check it out here:

Here's another angle:

What a snag.

Henry Jr. is the son of the late Chris Henry, a former NFL wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals who passed away in 2009. He and his two siblings were adopted and raised by Henry's former Cincinnati teammate, Adam "Pacman" Jones, following their father's passing.

The 18-year-old stands 6'6", weighs 208 pounds, and hauled in four catches for 135 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's opener.

Ohio State has a good one coming to them.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

