Ohio State Commit Chris Henry Jr., Son of Late Bengals WR, Makes Ridiculous TD Catch
Saturday afternoon gave Ohio State fans a great look at what's in store for them next season in Columbus.
During Mater Dei High School's regular season opener against St. Thomas Aquinas this weekend, wide receiver Chris Henry Jr.—2026’s top-ranked WR recruit in the country who is committed to the Buckeyes—hauled in an incredible, over-the-shoulder catch that resulted in a long touchdown for the Monarchs.
Check it out here:
Here's another angle:
What a snag.
Henry Jr. is the son of the late Chris Henry, a former NFL wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals who passed away in 2009. He and his two siblings were adopted and raised by Henry's former Cincinnati teammate, Adam "Pacman" Jones, following their father's passing.
The 18-year-old stands 6'6", weighs 208 pounds, and hauled in four catches for 135 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's opener.
Ohio State has a good one coming to them.