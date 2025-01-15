Ohio State Dismisses Walk-On Defensive End Known For TikTok Creator Gig
Ohio State has dismissed defensive end Caden Davis—a walk-on known for his TikTok presence—from the team, Buckeyes sports information director Jerry Emig told Noah Weiskopf of The Lantern Wednesday.
Davis—a Mason, Ohio native—had attained a degree of notoriety on social media, amassing more than 275,000 followers on TikTok and over 100,000 on Instagram.
Emig told The Lantern he could not give a reason for Davis's dismissal.
"Being a Buckeye has always been a dream come true of mine since being a kid. I am so very appreciative to the coaches, staff, and players for welcoming me into the team. I truly cannot thank them enough for allowing me to live my dream for the last two years and mentoring me the way they have. With changes in the NCAA and personal career reasons I will not be a PWO at the OSU," Davis wrote on Instagram Wednesday afternoon. "I appreciate the support of everyone and your help to respect my privacy about the decision made. Thank you, Go Bucks."
As Weiskopf noted in his piece, Davis had previously posted and deleted an Instagram reel falsely implying he was with Ohio State for Friday's Cotton Bowl.
The Buckeyes, who beat Texas 28–14 in that game, will play Notre Dame Monday for the national championship.