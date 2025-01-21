Ohio State Fumbles Seconds After Chris Fowler Tells Kirk Herbstreit They Don't
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish dug themselves into a deep hole in the College Football Playoff championship game against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Ohio State had a 31-7 lead midway through the third quarter, but the Irish finally showed some life when Jaden Greathouse scored a touchdown.
As Ohio State took over on offense ESPN announcers Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit were talking about how unlikely it would be for the Buckeyes to turn the ball over. Moments later they did just that.
"The problem is, Kirk, Ohio State doesn't fumble the ball," said Fowler. "Five lost all year. And if you can't stress Howard or pressure him, a pick seems unlikely at this time too."
Approximately 15 seconds later while Kirk Herbstreit was talking, Ohio State snapped the ball and Will Howard tossed the ball to Emeka Egbuka. As Egbuka was brought down after a big gain, the ball was punched out of his arms. Ohio State had fumbled for the first time since they played Penn State on Novermber 2nd.
As Fowler and Herbstreit watched the replays and the officials reviewed the play, Fowler attempted to pass responsibility for the announcer jinx to Herbstreit by saying that he had told him during the break that Ohio State didn't fumble. "You said they don't fumble period," Fowler exclaimed. "They did!"
Herbstreit was flustered and had no comeback as he realized he might have cost his beloved Buckeyes. The good news for everyone involved—well, except Notre Dame—is that the Irish were not able to score on the ensuing possession.