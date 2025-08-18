Ohio State Names QB1 for 2025 Season to Help Defend Team's National Title
Ohio State coach Ryan Day officially named the Buckeyes' starting quarterback for the 2025 season on Monday: former five-star recruit Julian Sayin.
Sayin is a redshirt freshman this upcoming year with Ohio State after spending last season as Will Howard's backup. Howard, who was drafted by the Steelers in the NFL draft back in April, led the Buckeyes to the 2024 national title. Ohio State will be looking to defend that title this upcoming season with Sayin now leading the charge.
Ohio State conducted a quarterback competition this offseason between Sayin, junior Lincoln Kienholz and freshman Tavien St. Clair, although it always appeared that Sayin was the frontrunner.
The quarterback originally committed to Alabama coming out of high school, but transferred to Ohio State in Jan. 2024, weeks after Nick Saban announced his retirement from coaching.
Sayin will start his career first game on Saturday, Aug. 30 in the Buckeyes' home opener vs. Texas.