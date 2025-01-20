Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Ticket Prices: Cheapest and Most Expensive Tickets
The College Football Playoff National Championship kicks off Monday, featuring two storied programs in Notre Dame and Ohio State. Notre Dame defeated Indiana, Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, and Penn State in the Orange Bowl en route to a chance for their first title since 1988. Ohio State looks for their first championship since 2014 after taking down Tennessee, Oregon in the Rose Bowl, and Texas during the Cotton Bowl classic.
The fight for the championship will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the home of the Atlanta Falcons, is one of the newest stadiums in the country. For fans looking to purchase tickets at one of the top stadiums in the country, here are the ticket prices.
Cheapest Tickets for the National Championship
Attending the CFP National Championship is no bargain. SeatGeek lists the cheapest tickets at $3,551 each in section 328, row 19. They list three sections with tickets below $4,000 each — sections 328, 325, and 309.
Vivid Seats offers some more cheaper options, with their lowest ticket price starting at $3,099 each. That ticket is an especially good deal because it is a ticket for lower level 105, one of the few tickets in this range not in the nosebleeds. After that ticket, Vivid Seats offers four Upper Bowl sections with tickets between $3,500-$3,600.
StubHub's cheapest ticket is between the price of SeatGeek and Vivid Seats, with their best price listed at $3,357 for Section 326.
Most Expensive Tickets for the National Championship
For fans looking for a premier experience during the game, there are pricier ticket options for some of the better seats at the stadium. SeatGeek has tickets costing $26,315 for tickets in sections 114 and 107 as their highest priced seats. Below those prices, they had three sections of tickets costing $10,000 or more — sections 102, 111, and 112.
StubHub's most expensive tickets available are for $9,554 in section 111C. These tickets are behind the Notre Dame sideline. Similarly, Vivid Seats had tickets worth $10,525 for Lower Level C112, also behind the Notre Dame sideline.