Ex-Ohio State, Penn State WR Julian Fleming Charged in Fatal ATV Crash

Julian Fleming reportedly appeared in court Wednesday on nine charges.

Patrick Andres

Julian Fleming played four years at Ohio State and one year at Penn State.
Former Ohio State and Penn State wide receiver Julian Fleming appeared in court Wednesday on nine charges related to the May 23 death of his girlfriend Alyssa Boyd in an ATV crash, according to documents obtained by TMZ, The Athletic and other media outlets.

Fleming, 24, is facing criminal counts that include aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, homicide by vehicle, and homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence in Towanda, Pa. His lawyer objected to the charges.

"In my view," David Bahuriak told TMZ, "the prosecution here took a tragic and unavoidable accident and turned it into a crime when the facts don't support that. The facts don't support criminal homicide."

Court documents state that Fleming registered a blood-alcohol content of .118 after the fatal crash, which left the wide receiver seriously injured.

Fleming played for the Buckeyes from 2020 to '23 and for the Nittany Lions in '24.

