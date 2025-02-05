Ohio State Promotes Wide Receivers Coach Brian Hartline to Offensive Coordinator
After seven years with the title, Brian Hartline is reportedly leaving his position as Ohio State's wide receivers coach in the past.
Hartline will become the Buckeyes' next offensive coordinator, according to a Wednesday afternoon report from Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports and 247Sports. The reported promotion marks a formal break with Hartline's past roles—as Ohio State's offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2023 and its co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2024.
The 38-year-old Canton, Ohio, native has long been lauded in college football circles for turning the Buckeyes' wide-receiver room into the envy of the nation. Since 2018, seven Ohio State wide receivers have been drafted into the NFL—including four in the first round.
Hartline was connected to West Virginia's coaching search in December—a job that eventually went to former Mountaineers coach Rich Rodriguez.
The former Buckeyes wide receiver played seven years in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns from 2009 to '15.