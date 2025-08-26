Ohio State Reportedly Bans Dave Portnoy From Stadium for Texas Game
Dave Portnoy will not be allowed into Ohio Stadium for Ohio State's big matchup with No. 1 Texas in Week 1 of the college football season, according to a story from Ryan Glasspiegel at Front Office Sports.
Portnoy will still appear on Fox's Big Noon Kickoff, but will not be allowed inside the stadium for the end of the show. Fox and Barstool forged a deal in July, and part of that deal included Portnoy making appearances on the channel's flagship college football show. Barstool content is also set to be featured on FS1.
Portnoy is a Michigan alum and has been vocal in his support of his alma mater in the past, which has included taking shots at the school's biggest rival.
According to FOS, “One source said Fox anticipated having issues with Portnoy and Ohio State and that the network’s original plan did not include him entering the stadium.”
Reactions to Dave Portnoy Being Banned From Ohio State
After the news broke that Ohio State was banning Portnoy from the stadium ahead of the big game, reactions immediately poured in. Portnoy posted a shot of himself with a mustache and glasses on, to which infamous former Michigan assistant Connor Stalions replied, "You need tickets?"
Others online noted that Ohio State’s decision would only be turned into more content.
Portnoy will certainly not let this go, and Ohio State may have just earned itself a ton of grief from a lot of people for this decision.