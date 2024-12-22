Ohio State Blasted 'Rocky Top' on Stadium Speakers After Blowout CFP Win vs. Tennessee
The huge contingent of Tennessee fans who made the trip out to Ohio Stadium may well be regretting that decision after Ohio State's dominant 42–17 victory against the Volunteers in the first round of the College Football Playoff.
To make matters worse for the visitors, Ohio Stadium savagely trolled Vols fans in attendance by blasting "Rocky Top" over the stadium speaker system, before bidding the fans and the team farewell with a quick transition to "Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye."
Tennessee supporters certainly made themselves heard on Saturday, having drawn what was believed to be the largest-ever visiting crowd at Ohio Stadium. Just shy of 40,000 Volunteers fans were reportedly in attendance at the 102,780 seat stadium in Columbus. They joyously played "Rocky Top" before kickoff, but weren't joining in on the rendition that took place after the final whistle.
Saturday's win marks the last time the Buckeyes will play at home this season. They soaked in the victory in the aftermath of the game, and didn't hold back while trolling their opponents.
The win sees Ohio State advance to the second round of the CFP, and a Rose Bowl clash against the Oregon Ducks in Pasadena, Calif. now awaits.