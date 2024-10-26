Ohio State's Will Howard Says Penn State Doubted He Was 'Good Enough' to Play There
Ohio State's 21–17 win over Nebraska is barely even history. Penn State has yet to play its game against Wisconsin.
And yet, Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard is already taking direct aim at the Nittany Lions.
After his No. 4 team finished off the Cornhuskers Saturday, Howard turned his attention to No. 3 Penn State—his boyhood squad, that the Buckeyes are set to play on Nov. 2.
“I’m stoked," Howard said. "I cannot wait. It’s gonna be a homecoming for me. I grew up a Penn State fan. I wanted to go there my whole life. They didn’t think I was good enough, but I guess we’ll see next week if I was."
Howard was born in West Chester, Pa. and grew up in Downingtown, Pa. The only Keystone State team to make him an offer coming out of high school was Temple.
He was efficient Saturday with 221 yards and three touchdowns against one interception, but will need to be perfect next Saturday to knock off a fellow playoff contender in a hostile environment.