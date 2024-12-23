Another Football Game, Another Mess Involving a Rules Analyst
1. I’ve said for years in this column and on SI Media With Jimmy Traina that I don’t understand the point of the rules analyst during football games. So when I see examples that prove my point, I always like to point them out.
Let’s cut to Saturday night and the Tennessee–Ohio State College Football Playoff game. The Vols intercepted a pass from Ohio State quarterback Will Howard in the end zone. Replay showed that the Vols’ Will Brooks had a foot down while making the catch. Chris Fowler pointed out the foot was down and the call on the field was correct.
However, for some reason, Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit called on rules analyst Bill LeMonnier to weigh in. Why? What rule was he coming on to explain? What inside rule info did he have for the viewers? The answers, of course, are he wasn’t explaining any rule and he didn’t have any inside info.
He was brought on to tell us what he saw. Not helpful and not needed. Just clutters the broadcast.
To make matters even worse, LeMonnier invented a new phrase and rule by saying that Brooks didn’t have “firm control.” I thought you just had to have control. I wasn’t aware you needed “firm control.” Whatever that is. So LeMonnier was calling for the play to be overturned even though the replays clearly showed that LeMonnier made the catch.
The chef’s kiss was that replay held up the original call of an interception.
So, to recap. LeMonnier was brought onto the broadcast for no reason. Said the original call of an interception was wrong. Said the player didn’t have firm control, which isn’t a thing. And then was wrong a second time when replay upheld the interception.
I’ll say this for the millionth time: Unless the rules analyst has knowledge of a rule that the audience may not know about, there is absolutely zero need for the rules analyst to ever be part of a football telecast.
2. The one NFL game that was worth watching at 1 p.m. on Sunday was Eagles-Commanders, so I was locked in. Unfortunately for Joe Davis, it was not one of his better games. For some reason, Davis repeatedly used the word “preposterous” to describe Washington’s win over Philly because the Commanders had five turnovers in the game.
While saying “preposterous” over and over and over, Davis completely ignored the fact that the Eagles were being led by Kenny Pickett because Jalen Hurts got injured in the game. Hurts did not get hurt in the fourth quarter. He didn’t get hurt in the third quarter. He didn’t hurt in the second quarter. He got hurt halfway through the first quarter.
Yes, winning despite turning the ball over five times is rare and notable, but it’s far from preposterous when the other team had to play nearly the entire game with a backup quarterback.
3. After ads ran during NFL RedZone in Week 15, Scott Hanson had to change his signature intro in Week 16 from, “seven hours of commercial-free football starts now” to “seven hours of RedZone football starts now.”
4. What made Jared Goff’s fake stumble/touchdown pass even more amusing on Sunday was the shot of him and coach Dan Campbell watching it on the tablet and having a laugh.
5. The news of Rickey Henderson’s passing over the weekend stung. He was my second-favorite Yankee when I was kid, right behind Don Mattingly.
While Rickey was pure electricity on the field, he was also a ton of personality, which is the perfect combination for an athlete.
Rickey bat flipped before anyone.
And Rickey was a character who once framed a $1 million check.
6. The latest episode of SI Media With Jimmy Traina features a conversation with NBC’s Mike Tirico.
The voice of Sunday Night Football gives us the full story behind his mid-season Achilles’ injury, his recent surgery and how he’s been able to continue working without missing a game.
Tirico also discusses some of the best SNF moments of the season, including the snow game in Buffalo, the Lions’ wild comeback against the Texans and the Chiefs’ “Doink for the Division” game.
In addition, Tirico shares his thoughts on the NFL schedule and the change he’d like to see in how the schedule gets put together for late-season games. He also talks about becoming NBC’s lead NBA play-by-play caller and reminisces about working with Hubie Brown for 10 years.
Following Tirico, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, we talk about Bill Belichick’s move to college football, the Charlotte Hornets’ promotion disaster, the Adam Schefter–Doug Gottlieb beef, the story about me losing wifi for 24 hours and our night at WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.
You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on Sports Illustrated‘s YouTube channel.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: This is the only Traina Thoughts column this week. I’ll be back Monday. If you’ll be watching Home Alone over the next few days (as you should), this is a good companion viewing piece for the best Christmas movie of all time.
