Ohio State vs. Oregon Game Day Guide: How to Watch, Stream and What’s at Stake
The No. 1 seed Oregon Ducks take on the No. 8 seed Ohio State Buckeyes in the annual Rose Bowl Game on Jan. 1 in Pasadena, Calif. This will be the second time these two teams have met this season, with much higher stakes at play this time around in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal.
The No. 3 Ducks beat the No. 2 Buckeyes in a 32–31 thriller on Oct. 12, which turned out to be a consequential game in the Big Ten title race.
We’ve got you covered below with everything you need to know ahead of the game so you don’t miss a second of action.
What's at Stake in Ohio State vs. Oregon?
Aside from capturing a Rose Bowl title, which is one of the greatest bowls in the history of college football, this year's edition is a little more meaningful. The winner of the New Year's Day tilt will move on to the College Football Playoff semifinal to take on the winner of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between No. 5 seed Texas and No. 4 seed Arizona State.
How to Watch Ohio State vs. Oregon Live
The Rose Bowl Game between Ohio State and Oregon will be broadcast live from the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on ABC and ESPN with the commentary team of Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (Color), Holly Rowe and Laura Rutledge (sideline reporters). The core broadcast team also covered Ohio State's opening round College Football Playoff game in Columbus when the Buckeyes beat the Tennessee Volunteers on Dec. 21.
Check out the full menu of options below for the telecast:
Channel
Broadcast
ESPN
Main Feed
ABC
Main Feed
ESPNU
Command Center
ESPN News
SkyCast
ESPN2
Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show
There are also plenty of options for cord-cutters looking to watch the game. Hulu, YouTube TV, Fubo, Sling TV and others will have the coverage as well with the purchase of a streaming plan.
What Time Does Ohio State vs. Oregon Kickoff?
As it does for the other two quarterfinals of the day, ESPN/ABC have the television rights for the Rose Bowl in the second playoff game of New Year's Day. Here are the kickoff times by time zone:
Time Zone
Start Time
Eastern
5 p.m.
Central
4 p.m.
Mountain
3 p.m.
Pacific
2 p.m.