Ohio State's Will Howard Shares Heartwarming Pregame Ritual Helping Him Succeed
Ohio State quarterback Will Howard has been the leader of a Buckeyes team fighting for a College Football Playoff national championship this season.
In his first year as Ohio State's signal-caller after transferring from Kansas State, Howard has helped bring the Buckeyes to the CFP semifinals. Along the way, Howard has received support from a touching source—voicemail messages his late grandmother sent.
Howard shared ahead of Ohio State's game against Texas Thursday that he listens to two voicemails from his late grandmother before each of his games.
"Before every game, I listen to two voicemails that my late grandmother sent me and I've been doing that every game for the last three years now," Howard told ESPN's Jen Lada. "I listen to her voicemail and it brought just this immense peace over me. This year, it was really for the playoffs, it actually probably got me going even more. I think it really helped."
"Hiya Will, it's Nana. Just want to wish you good luck. I'm rootin' for you," his grandmother says in the first voicemail.
In the second voicemail, her message is: "I just hope that everything works out well for you. Just go get 'em."
Since he began listening to those memos, Howard has continued into improve and he's grown into the starter for one of the best teams in the country. During the 2024 season, Howard has recorded career-highs in nearly every metric, throwing for 3,490 yards, and 32 touchdowns. He helped the Buckeyes defeat Tennessee in the first round of the CFP, and get out to a 34-0 lead over No. 1 Oregon—throwing three touchdowns in the Rose Bowl win.