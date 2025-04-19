SI

Oklahoma's David Stone, Top-Shelf Recruit in Class of 2024, Enters Transfer Portal

The Sooners made relatively little use of the highly regarded prospect.

Patrick Andres

David Stone reacts during Oklahoma's opener against Temple.
David Stone reacts during Oklahoma's opener against Temple. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
On Friday night, Oklahoma fans were greeted with a surprise reported transfer portal entrant.

Sooners defensive lineman David Stone is entering the portal, according to a Friday night report from Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz of 247Sports and CBS Sports. Stone, 19, was one of the most highly touted recruits in the country a year ago.

Despite his pedigree, Oklahoma played him sparingly his freshman year. The Del City, Okla. native appeared in 13 games, but ended his first collegiate season with just six total tackles and a sack for the Sooners' solid defense.

Oklahoma is coming off a 6-7 record, its second losing season in three years under coach Brent Venables.

Stone received a laundry list of offers as a high schooler, visiting Florida, Miami and Michigan State before committing to play for the Sooners.

Oklahoma is scheduled to open its 2025 season on Aug. 30 against Illinois State.

