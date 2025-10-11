College Football Fans Were So Confused by Oklahoma’s Perplexing Clock Management
Oklahoma and Texas met in this year’s edition of the Red River Rivalry on Saturday, and through the first half, both teams struggled to find their groove on offense.
The teams combined for just three field goals through the first half, and only one red zone appearance—by the Longhorns, which ended with a field goal kicked on fourth-and-goal from the three-yard line.
But it was after that Texas field goal that the most baffling display of offensive mismanagement took place. As Oklahoma took the field ready to run the two-minute offense before halftime, the Sooners appeared confounded as to what exactly they wanted to do.
After crossing midfield with 90 seconds left, Oklahoma let 30 seconds tick off the clock before getting another snap off. That snap was a run for no gain, and it would be another 15 seconds until the next snap was made.
Quarterback John Mateer completed a pass to Isaiah Sategna III for eight yards, meaning the clock was still running as the Sooners had not gotten a first down. But the clock ticked all the way down to 10 seconds before Oklahoma decided to call their final timeout. On the next play, Mateer threw a pick on a desperation heave into the end zone, robbing the Sooners of a field goal attempt.
Fans online share their confusion and frustration with the Sooners’ lack of coherence heading into halftime.
We’ll see whether either offense can look a bit sharper in the second half.
More College Football on Sports Illustrated
Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast,Others Receiving Votes, below or onAppleandSpotify. Watch the show onSI’s YouTube channel.