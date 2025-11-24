Ole Miss QB Posts Strong Message About Rebels’ Mindset Amid Lane Kiffin Rumors
College football's most enticing narrative this fall is expected to come to a close soon with Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin expected to make a decision on his future after the Egg Bowl on Friday.
Kiffin has been heavily linked to the head coaching vacancies at Florida and LSU, and his will-he-or-won't-he dalliance has arguably taken the focus away from the Rebels' current season, which has them on the cusp of a historic College Football Playoff berth.
As Kiffin's deadline-day decision nears, Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss shared a strong message on his social media insisting that he and the rest of the team were "locked in" for Friday's game against Mississippi State. Chambliss notably added that the players "fully trusted" Kiffin amid an exciting time for the Rebels' football program.
"To our fans, this team is completely locked in, living in the moment, and staying true to our 1-0 mindset for the Egg Bowl and future games. We are unbothered by anything about next year and fully trusting Coach Kiffin’s leadership to keep us moving toward our goals!" Chambliss wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Chambliss confirmed to reporters that he posted that message to remind the Rebels fan base that the team was entirely focused on Friday's matchup, in spite of the relentless Kiffin rumors.
What Lane Kiffin Said About Coaching Rumors Before Egg Bowl
So, will he or won't he jump ship? Kiffin declined to answer any questions about the ongoing rumors in Monday's press conference, as was to be expected. The Ole Miss coach also may have been advised to be less active on social media and hasn't posted as much on Instagram or X lately.
Kiffin reportedly already addressed his coaching rumors in-house with his team in late October, and at this point, he clearly doesn't want any extra distractions with Ole Miss on the verge of hosting a first-round playoff game.
But, Kiffin did make some telling remarks about how his players are dealing with the "noise" surrounding his potential departure:
"I've said it before, it’s a different generation, guys. ... [Players] can leave every year, a lot of that is financially based. They don’t think the traditional way like years ago about their coach, what’s gonna go on with them next year. That's not how they think anymore."
When asked how important is was for him to finish out the season with the Rebels, Kiffin said, "Very important. I’ve never thought of anything different than that."
Regardless of how it all shakes out for Ole Miss, some members of the media think the damage is already done. Over the last few weeks, Kiffin has been torn apart by fans and pundits alike for his messy situation in Oxford.
"How does Lane Kiffin leave Ole Miss in the middle of a playoff run, and have any credibility at his next place?" Fox analyst Joel Klatt said. "If he were to leave and then not coach the CFP, he is destroying the Ole Miss football team. Those kids committed to him as much as they did commit to Ole Miss."
Chambliss, for one, appears to have full faith in his coach at the moment, but perhaps there will be more startling revelations in the fallout, should Kiffin actually leave for the greener grass at Florida or LSU.