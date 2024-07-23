Oregon Trolled Everyone at First Big Ten Media Day With Huge Inflatable Duck in River
The Oregon Ducks football program sure does know how to make an entrance.
On the first day of Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, the Oregon football program, which will be making its debut in the conference in 2024 after being a member of the Pac-12 since its original inception back in 1915, trolled everyone, loudly announcing its presence at the Media Days with a giant inflatable duck floating on the White River.
There was no shortage of reactions to the massive inflatable duck from within the college football community, as plenty of fans expressed how much they loved—or didn't love—the shameless marketing from the university.
To get a sense for just how big this thing is, here's a picture of it next to a canoe on the river, courtesy of Fox59 in central Indiana.
Other fans were not so amused.
Even The Oregon Duck, the university's beloved mascot, joined the conversation.
There's never a dull moment in college football.