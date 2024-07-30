Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel Enters Season With New Perspective After Losing Dog
Dillon Gabriel is expected to have a big season as the Oregon Ducks starting quarterback in 2024. The redshirt senior transfered to Oregon in December following two years at Oklahoma. On Monday he addressed the press at media day and revealed that his puppy had to be put down over the weekend.
Gabriel and his girlfriend had taken their miniature schnauzer to the vet recently for what they thought would be a routine procedure. After finding a stomach issue, the couple had to make a heartbreaking decision.
A heartbroken Gabriel came to media day with a newfound perspective on life, leadership, and football.
"I think when you have friends in your life," said Gabriel. "Even if it's a furry friend. You know, they make you smile a bunch and in a hectic world I guess it slows it down for you."
"I think it can shed light on being vulnerable," he continued. "You know, showcasing that we all go through things. I think it's changed my perspective too. You know that just people who go through loss and grieve. I think that they are shy and scared to love so it makes me more on edge of spreading my arms and trying to bring people in and love them up as much as you can. Because like I said, in this life you want to love hard and enjoy every second. That's why there's emotion and passion. Not only life, but football. You know, so I choose to still lead with my heart. He's taught me that in a bunch of ways. Wild 48 hours to say the least. But you know you come back and you keep swinging."
"It can be a lonely world. I think the sport we play you kind of navigate a lot with all we go through. And having someone that kind of understands it and understands you is powerful. I recommend it for everyone. If you don't love with your full heart then you're not living."
Oregon opens their season at home against Idaho on August 31.