Oregon Ducks Mascot Shades Travis Hunter's Heisman Trophy Case on TV Appearance
The Oregon Ducks mascot took a shot at Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter on Thursday without even saying a single word.
The beloved mascot made an appearance on Thursday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show to join in on the program's college football discussion. The Oregon Duck raised eyebrows when it scribbled a message to Pat McAfee on a whiteboard, making a bold declaration about this year's Heisman Trophy race between Hunter and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.
The mascot had a five-word message for McAfee and the rest of the crew, making its thoughts on the Heisman race abundantly clear.
"Snaps ain't a stat though," wrote the duck.
The Duck hit the Heisman pose after McAfee read the message on the whiteboard, and it didn't back down from its stance when he started listing off Hunter's stats. Jeanty gave Oregon all sorts of headaches when Boise State took on the Ducks earlier this season, rushing for 192 yards and three touchdowns back in September.
It doesn't seem as if the mascot has forgotten about that game.
Clearly, the Oregon Duck isn't all too impressed with the fact that Hunter produces at a high level on both offense, as a top wide receiver, and defense, as a lockdown cornerback. Jeanty's season-long dominance (2,288 rushing yards and 28 TDs) is more deserving of college football's top award, at least in the eyes of Oregon's mascot.