Oregon Lose Five-Star Freshman to Brutal Leg Injury During Training Camp
The Oregon Ducks were overjoyed to secure a commitment from one of the top rated defensive backs in the country, five-star recruit Trey McNutt. Unfortunately, it seems as if it will be quite a while until McNutt is ready to take the field for Oregon.
According to Pete Nakos of On3, McNutt sustained a broken leg during training camp and will miss significant time during the 2025 season, if not the entire campaign. It's not yet clear how long he'll be out, but it's a big loss for the Ducks who were hoping to see the true freshman contribute right out the gate.
McNutt was rated as a five-star safety and the No. 2 player at his position on 247 Sports's composite rankings. He was also heralded as the No. 2 player in the state of Ohio. His recruitment came down to Oregon and Ohio State, but he stunned the Buckeyes by committing to join Dan Lanning & Co. in the Pacific Northwest.
Fortunately, the Ducks are well equipped at safety after landing one of the top defensive backs in the transfer portal this year. Ex-Purdue standout Dillon Thieneman transferred to Oregon during the offseason, and the injury to McNutt will likely result in an even bigger workload for the upperclassman.
McNutt was one of three five-star recruits in the Ducks' recruiting class of 2026, joining the likes of wide receiver Dakorien Moore and cornerback Na'eem Offord.