Oregon Mascot Briefly Lost Head on Field After Humorous Collision With Player
While the No. 2 Oregon Ducks cruised to a stress-free 35–0 victory over Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium on Friday night to keep their undefeated season rolling, their mascot had a night to forget.
Running with the team on the field ahead of the opening kickoff, the Oregon Duck was accidentally knocked down to the turf by junior defensive back Sione Laulea. The mascot's head fell off as it collided with the turf, prompting the person inside the costume to quickly scramble to put it back on.
But like any resilient college football player after a mistake on the gridiron, the Oregon Duck dusted themselves off and got back on its, uh, webbed feet to rejoin the team.
College football fans had some fun with the moment:
The Ducks (7–0) will return to the field next Saturday to host No. 22 Illinois at Autzen Stadium.
We can only hope their mascot watches the film from Friday night's spill and uses it as a learning experience.