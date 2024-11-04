Oregon Gets Promising Injury Update on WR Tez Johnson
The Oregon Ducks were dealt a blow during their road win against Michigan on Saturday after star wide receiver Tez Johnson exited the game in the first half after sustaining a shoulder injury.
Johnson did not return to the game, though he was later seen on the sideline with his arm in a sling.
Despite the Ducks leaving Ann Arbor with a 38–17 win and maintaining their grasp on the No. 1 ranking in the nation, there was some concern over the severity of Johnson's injury and whether he'd be out longterm.
According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Johnson underwent tests and it was determined that his injury is not season-ending. Thamel indicates the senior will avoid surgery, though he did not offer a concrete timeline for Johnson's return to action.
Johnson was Oregon's second-leading receiver in 2023 and has been Dillon Gabriel's top target in '24. This year, he has a team-high 64 receptions for 649 yards and has scored eight receiving touchdowns.
The Ducks still have three games remaining in the regular season, slated to face Maryland at home this weekend before traveling to face Wisconsin. They end the year with a classic rivalry game against Washington at Autzen Stadium.