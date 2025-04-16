SI

Oregon Sues Running Backs Coach Who Left for Ohio State Over Buyout Dispute

Carlos Locklyn spent two years with the Ducks before joining the Buckeyes last season.

Carlos Locklyn talks with the media in 2025.
Carlos Locklyn talks with the media in 2025. / Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Three months ago, Oregon and Ohio State met on the gridiron in the Rose Bowl. Now, the two teams appear set to meet by proxy in the courtroom.

The Ducks have sued Buckeyes running backs coach Carlos Locklyn for what they say is a breach of contract, James Crepea of The Oregonian reported Wednesday afternoon. Locklyn, 47, left Oregon before the 2024 season to take the same position at Ohio State.

At issue, per Crepea, is how much Locklyn owes the Ducks in buyout money. Oregon reportedly claims Locklyn owes the school about $400,000—and has since May of '24. The Ducks also said they have returned a check that Locklyn sent for $200,000 in July "to ensure that acceptance of the partial payment would not be deemed acceptance and satisfaction of the full amount owed," per court filings.

Crepea wrote that Oregon is seeking $400,000 plus interest, and the Buckeyes declined comment.

Ohio State won the national championship in Locklyn's first year, losing to the Ducks 32–31 on Oct. 12 before beating them 41–21 in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1. Locklyn coached Oregon's running backs from 2022 to '23, winning the Fiesta Bowl in his final year there.

Published
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

