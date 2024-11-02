SI

Oregon Takes Lead Over Michigan On TD Catch That Replays Show Was Clearly Dropped

This was an egregious miss.

Patrick Andres

Evan Stewart appeared to grab a phantom touchdown Saturday.
Refereeing college football is a hard job, regardless of what fans and observers like to think. Many calls are decided with margins barely discernible to the naked eye.

What transpired during No. 1 Oregon's game against Michigan Saturday was not one of those calls.

With 6:53 left in the first quarter, Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart appeared to catch the game's first touchdown from quarterback Dillon Gabriel. CBS's announcers praised Stewart for what looked at first sight like an amazing grab, and kicker Atticus Sappington booted the extra point.

But wait! Replays shown by CBS when the game returned from a commercial break showed the ball clearly hitting the ground.

In fact, it wasn't even a little close. As announcers Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson noted, it wasn't that the Big Ten's replay officials didn't have the angle—they simply whiffed on the call.

The referees will likely want that one back postgame, as will the Wolverines—who went on to tie the game shortly thereafter.

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

