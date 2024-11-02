Oregon Takes Lead Over Michigan On TD Catch That Replays Show Was Clearly Dropped
Refereeing college football is a hard job, regardless of what fans and observers like to think. Many calls are decided with margins barely discernible to the naked eye.
What transpired during No. 1 Oregon's game against Michigan Saturday was not one of those calls.
With 6:53 left in the first quarter, Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart appeared to catch the game's first touchdown from quarterback Dillon Gabriel. CBS's announcers praised Stewart for what looked at first sight like an amazing grab, and kicker Atticus Sappington booted the extra point.
But wait! Replays shown by CBS when the game returned from a commercial break showed the ball clearly hitting the ground.
In fact, it wasn't even a little close. As announcers Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson noted, it wasn't that the Big Ten's replay officials didn't have the angle—they simply whiffed on the call.
The referees will likely want that one back postgame, as will the Wolverines—who went on to tie the game shortly thereafter.