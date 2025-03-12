Outraged Fans Want Nick Saban Fined for Swearing on 'College GameDay' in FCC Complaints
Nick Saban slid onto the panel of ESPN's College GameDay pretty seamlessly in 2024, but not everyone appreciated the former Alabama coach's gruffness.
Saban let the profanities fly on ESPN's airwaves this fall, much to the chagrin of the more delicate-earned college football fans out there. A number took to filing FCC complaints, which were revealed via a Freedom of Information Act request filed by AL.com.
One fan was so incensed that they wanted someone—Saban or perhaps ESPN—hit with a seven-figure fine.
“Nick Saban said the word s--- twice, b---- once and something else I can’t remember,” the complaint said. “I tune [in] to gain knowledge and insight on college football, not to have profanity stuffed in my face by a former coach trying to be funny. It will continue until you [fine] them a million dollars or more. Chinchy [sic] fines accomplish nothing.”
Coincidentally, one of Saban's most colorful bouts of profanity came in response to what he believed were insufficient fines for the many postgame fights that took place during college football rivalry week.
"First of all, I think we need guidelines, but I think to fine these schools $100,000 is like worrying about mouse manure when you're up to your ears in elephant s---," Saban said.
Another fan took a swipe at fellow College GameDay analyst and increasingly ubiqitous ESPN personality Pat McAfee in their complaint.
“I continually hear profanity on College GameDay which airs on ESPN. The show comes on at 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Children are obviously awake and can be exposed to this broadcast. Today Nick Saban used the profane word ”bull---" on air. Most every show I watch Pat McAfee is using profanity. I don’t understand why the FCC is not [stopping] this. The window is 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. for children sensitive programming. No one is able to sit down with their children and watch a football show without exposing them to the profanity.”
Unfortunately for these fans, there's no real repercussions for Saban and McAfee unless ESPN opts to make them stop. As a cable network, ESPN is not under the same obscenity rules as network stations.