Forde’s College Football Playoff Projection After Week 5: New No. 1 Team Enters

Week 5 delivered enough results to finally get a sense of top teams’ true potential. Here’s how Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde sees the CFP field.

Pat Forde

After a wild Week 5, the College Football Playoff field gets a huge shake-up.
After a wild Week 5, the College Football Playoff field gets a huge shake-up. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Good news: Everyone has finally played someone, in terms of at least one legitimate opponent. So my bracket can reflect that, and it starts with a new No. 1 in Oregon after the Ducks stood tall in Happy Valley to defeat Penn State.

Seeding

  1. Oregon 
  2. Ohio State 
  3. Miami 
  4. Oklahoma 
  5. Ole Miss
  6. Indiana 
  7. Penn State
  8. Texas A&M
  9. Vanderbilt
  10. Texas Tech
  11. Alabama
  12. Memphis 

First Round

  • No. 12 Memphis at No. 5 Ole Miss
  • No. 11 Alabama at No. 6 Indiana 
  • No. 10 Texas Tech at No. 7 Penn State
  • No. 9 Vanderbilt at No. 8 Texas A&M

Quarterfinals 

  • Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Oklahoma vs. winner of No. 12 Memphis–No. 5 Ole Miss winner 
  • Orange Bowl: No. 3 Miami vs. winner of No. 11 Alabama–No. 6 Indiana
  • Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Ohio State vs. winner of No. 10 Texas Tech–No. 7 Penn State
  • Rose Bowl: No. 1 Oregon vs. winner of No. 9 Vanderbilt–No. 8 Texas A&M

Teams also considered

  • Georgia Tech
  • Georgia
  • Iowa State
  • Missouri
  • Texas
  • Notre Dame
  • BYU
  • Tulane
  • Maryland
  • Michigan
  • LSU

