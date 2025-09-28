Forde’s College Football Playoff Projection After Week 5: New No. 1 Team Enters
Week 5 delivered enough results to finally get a sense of top teams’ true potential. Here’s how Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde sees the CFP field.
Good news: Everyone has finally played someone, in terms of at least one legitimate opponent. So my bracket can reflect that, and it starts with a new No. 1 in Oregon after the Ducks stood tall in Happy Valley to defeat Penn State.
Seeding
- Oregon
- Ohio State
- Miami
- Oklahoma
- Ole Miss
- Indiana
- Penn State
- Texas A&M
- Vanderbilt
- Texas Tech
- Alabama
- Memphis
First Round
- No. 12 Memphis at No. 5 Ole Miss
- No. 11 Alabama at No. 6 Indiana
- No. 10 Texas Tech at No. 7 Penn State
- No. 9 Vanderbilt at No. 8 Texas A&M
Quarterfinals
- Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Oklahoma vs. winner of No. 12 Memphis–No. 5 Ole Miss winner
- Orange Bowl: No. 3 Miami vs. winner of No. 11 Alabama–No. 6 Indiana
- Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Ohio State vs. winner of No. 10 Texas Tech–No. 7 Penn State
- Rose Bowl: No. 1 Oregon vs. winner of No. 9 Vanderbilt–No. 8 Texas A&M
Teams also considered
- Georgia Tech
- Georgia
- Iowa State
- Missouri
- Texas
- Notre Dame
- BYU
- Tulane
- Maryland
- Michigan
- LSU
