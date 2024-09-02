Dancing Pat McAfee, Nick Saban Became Hilarious Meme During ‘College GameDay’
The college football season is in full swing after a long holiday weekend jam packed with games. ESPN's College GameDay, however, is already in midseason form as the show had a ton of fun Saturday in College Station, Texas.
One of the best moments came during a commercial break when cameras caught Pat McAfee having a good time dancing in his seat while his new co-worker, Nick Saban, looked on with a straight face from his chair just a few feet away.
Good job by ESPN's social team picking up this moment because it was easily one of the best from the weekend:
That quickly became a meme:
