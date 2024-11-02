Pat McAfee Took Shot at Fox's 'Big Noon Kickoff' Before Penn State-Ohio State Game
Penn State Nittany Lions fans made their feelings about the 12:00 p.m. ET start time of Saturday's game against No. 4 Ohio State very clear. One Penn State student even wrote a blog imploring Nittany Lions fans to boycott Big Noon Kickoff, the pregame show on Fox Sports, the network set to broadcast the Ohio State-Penn State clash.
ESPN's College Gameday, which was also in town at Happy Valley not far from the set of Big Noon Kickoff, took full advantage of the Penn State fans' discontentment with Fox. ESPN analyst Pat McAfee, with the help of the Nittany Lions fans, took a shot at the rival pregame show.
"This game is not at night, this is a big noon kickoff… I don’t think there’s any people at their set, that's on them, not on us," McAfee said.
And the College Gameday crew kept going. Not only did McAfee hit Fox where it hurts by pointing to their crowd size, but his words seemed to rile up the Nittany Lions fans enough to the point where they started an NSFW chant aimed at Big Noon Kickoff.
This sequence of events made for entertaining television, but it also turned the heat up on the College Gameday-Big Noon Kickoff rivalry.