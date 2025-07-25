SI

Paul Finebaum Lights Up Bill Belichick Ahead of First Season at UNC

"He's trying to impress his girlfriend."

Stephen Douglas

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson at the NFL Honors.
Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson at the NFL Honors. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
ESPN will be there when the Bill Belichick era officially begins on September 1st as the North Carolina Tar Heels host the TCU Horned Frogs. Paul Finebaum isn't convinced the network will be back much during the season.

On Friday's edition of Get Up, Finebaum explained why he wasn't expecting much out of the Tar Heels in Belichick's first season and then turned his attention squarely on the coach and hit him with some pretty solid burns.

"He doesn't have a very good team, although he's in a workable league," said Finebaum. "I think he can win seven games. Maybe steal one to go eight, but ladies and gentlemen, this is not Deion Sanders coming back to college. For a couple of obvious reasons: Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter! He doesn't have anyone like that. THerefore the eyes of the nation will be there on opening night, maybe a second or third time, but it's not going to be must see TV."

Then Finebaum went in on Belichick.

"And as far as Bill Belichick. Greeny, you know the NFL better than me, but I can read. I followed his career. The end of his career was a disaster. He didn't win a playoff game in his last five seasons. He had losing seasons three out of his last five. It was a mess at the end. He should have been fired earlier than he was and this is just trying to make good. He's trying to impress his girlfriend. He's trying to make some money and ultimately, I don't think it's going to work."

There's not much room for interpretation there. ESPN may hope that Belichick becomes the new Deion Sanders like ESPN hopes he does, but Finebaum isn't alone in Bristol when it comes to doubters.

