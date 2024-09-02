Paul Finebaum Destroys Dabo Swinney After Clemson’s Ugly Loss to Georgia
Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers kicked off their 2024 season with an ugly, 34-3, loss to No. 1-ranked Georgia on Saturday. It was a brutal performance by the No. 14-ranked Tigers, who are coming off a 9-4 season in 2023.
Swinney has struggled in recent years after leading Clemson to national championships in 2016 and 2018. One of the biggest reasons why could be that Swinney seems to be refusing to adjust to the times and is not taking in players from the transfer portal. Since 2021 Clemson has taken only two players from the portal and didn't take any over this past offseason. Georgia, by comparison, has 11 players on this year's roster from the transfer portal.
Paul Finebaum lit into Swinney on Monday morning, saying on Get Up:
"Sadly, it seems like Dabo is really done this time at Clemson,” Finebaum said. “We have been writing them off for some time but they’ve been hanging around. They were up against the best kid on the block on Saturday and they got manhandled. There’s nowhere to go for Dabo Swinney. He can complain about the criticism. He can say they’re doing the right thing but clearly he has screwed up badly, refusing to go into the portal."
Here's that moment:
Clemson will look to rebound this Saturday when they host Appalachian State at 8 p.m. ET.