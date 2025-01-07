Paul Finebaum Explains His Prediction for College Football Playoff Semifinal Games
The semifinal round of the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff kicks off on Thursday with Notre Dame vs. Penn State in the Orange Bowl followed by a clash between Ohio State and Texas in the Cotton Bowl Friday.
ESPN's Paul Finebaum is taking both betting line favorites in both semifinal matchups: the Fighting Irish and the Buckeyes. His biggest factor in the earlier game: the Nittany Lions' easy road to make it to Miami.
"I just can't get excited about Penn State beating SMU at home and Boise State," Finebaum said on ESPN colleague Matt Barrie's podcast. "The idea of Penn State can make it to the semifinal not having played anyone yet is the main reason why I like Notre Dame."
Finebaum acknowledged that Indiana wasn't the toughest opponent for the Notre Dame to open with, but was very impressed with how the Fighting Irish handled Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.
Ohio State, meanwhile, is talented enough where Finebaum believes it has to avoid beating itself.
"Ohio State doesn't have to play as well, they just has to play consistently and use the talent that they have," he said. "I'm not really sure why its taken that long for Ryan Day to figure out what he has but good for him that he did."
Overall, the longtime college football personality is excited for the star-studded final four.
"There are four blue bloods. There's no outliers in this thing," he said. "Every one of these programs has a long resume."