Paul Finebaum Tees Off on Michigan for 'Truly Embarrassing' Blowout Loss to Texas
Even the most optimistic Michigan Wolverines fan would have acknowledged the likelihood of a regression entering the 2024 season. Last year was a dream that ended in a national title, but Jim Harbaugh and J.J. McCarthy both left for the NFL afterwards. Only the most elite college programs in the nation wouldn't struggle to pick up where they left off after such key departures.
All that said, Saturday's home blowout loss to Texas was disappointing in every measure. The Longhorns looked like legitimate championship contenders but the Wolverines barely put up a fight in the 31-12 defeat. The game was over by halftime as the home side fell down 24-3 and the vaunted Big House fell silent shockingly early.
It was a letdown of a performance and Paul Finebaum absolutely let them have it on Wednesday's edition of Get Up.
"That was just an inexcusable performance," Finebaum said on ESPN. "I realize they were playing Texas, which is a very, very good team, if not a great team. But you're at home, you're the reigning national champions, show up at least! I mean, Texas beat them up and down the field on both sides of the line. Truly embarrassing. I'm sure somewhere Jim Harbaugh was saying, 'Hey! I made a pretty good decision to get out of here, didn't I?'"
Michigan is now 1-1 and it's a long season. There is still plenty of time to turn it around and mark down some 12-team College Football Playoff-worthy victories. But Saturday's performance does not inspire much hope the Wolverines are capable of doing so. The AP committee agrees, as the university fell to No. 17 in this week's poll.
Michigan's next opponent will be Arkansas State. The Red Wolves visit Ann Arbor this Saturday.