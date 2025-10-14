Penn State Captain Had Incredibly Sad Quote About James Franklin Firing
Happy Valley is not so happy at the moment.
Speaking to the media on Tuesday morning, team captain and center Nick Dawkins discussed his feelings surrounding the recent firing of head coach James Franklin, a conversation that resulted in one very sad quote in particular.
"Ultimately, as players, it's an overwhelming sense of guilt—like we got our coach fired, we didn't play well enough, we didn't do our job good enough," Dawkins said, per 247Sports' Tyler Donohue. "And now he doesn't have a job anymore. ... Just a new sense of ownership, responsibility."
Woof. That is tough.
Asked how he wanted people to remember Franklin, Dawkins was similarly eloquent.
"Probably appreciative of 12 years of loyalty and service to this institution. Brought Penn State out of a living hell. Brought in guys to represent Penn State and still honor the tradition in culture and the standard that's been set from years before," he said, per a transcription from Nittany Sports Now's Joe Smeltzer.
"For the alumni, for the lettermen. Contagious energy. The fighter's spirit. Toughness, grit. All of the flack and criticism and boos and chants in the face of adversity. Remained a strong shoulder. Remained stone cold for his players, for the university, and that's the mark of what a real man is. ... That's what he is. He exemplifies a true leader and a real man in this day and age."
Dawkins's teammates, a few of whom also spoke with reporters, were similarly complimentary of Franklin and his impact on their lives.
Said WR Devonte Ross: "I have a lot of respect for him and what he's done with Penn State and me, giving me an opportunity to be here."
Added captain and linebacker Dom DeLuca: "Coach Franklin is always going to be a big name for the DeLuca family. Everyone in my family, he has touched. He's been a great role model, great person. ... Trying to live his legacy, keep going about our day-to-day process."
It has been a wild few days for Franklin, but hopefully these comments from his now-former players (as well as his massive buyout) can ease some of the sting in the immediate future.
The Nittany Lions, now 3-3 on the season, will look to get a win for their ex-coach on Saturday, when they travel to play the Hawkeyes.